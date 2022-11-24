Boy (5) rescued alive from rubble two days after Java earthquake | Abroad

A five-year-old boy has been pulled alive from the rubble more than two days after the earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Java. This was announced by the local fire department.

Five-year-old Azka was largely unscathed, as he was protected from falling rocks by a mattress. He was conscious when he was pulled from the rubble.

According to medical staff, the boy is weakened because he has not eaten or drunk for two days.

Azka’s mother died as a result of the earthquake. He has not yet been notified. He will probably be cared for by relatives.

Java was hit by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday. At least 271 people died, while more than a thousand people were injured. Many children are among the victims.

Dozens of missing persons are still being sought. Earlier, the Indonesian Disaster Relief Service said the longer missing people are not found, the lower the chance of survival.

Rescue work in the mountainous region has been hampered by infrastructure damage and power cuts. There were also over a hundred aftershocks.

