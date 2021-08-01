‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads

He is also busy again at the Gotthard tunnel in Switzerland. By 8:15 am, the delay was already half an hour for traffic heading south.

Yesterday there were also a lot of people on German roads. Then it was about people going to their vacation address. There was a connection mostly south of Munich on the A8 towards Salzburg.

Occupied in France

Are you going to France today? So you won’t have the chaos of yesterday. At the top, there were over 1,000 kilometers of traffic jams. This morning, the ANWB warned that there was a little more traffic on the A7 in France towards the south, between Lyon and Marseille. Just before 9:30 a.m., road users were supposed to allow an additional 45 minutes to travel to Valencia.

Although there are a lot of people today, the ANWB expects a “Saturday black light”.