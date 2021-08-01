‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads

Sun. Aug 1st, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire 2 min read

Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 51
Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing 2 min read

Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 85
It's black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads 1 min read

It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads

Harold Manning 1 day ago 71
Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad 2 min read

Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 108
Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company 1 min read

Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company

Harold Manning 2 days ago 58
Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad 2 min read

Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 70

You may have missed

"More stars to watch after Scarlett Johansson indictment" “More stars to watch after Scarlett Johansson indictment” 2 min read

“More stars to watch after Scarlett Johansson indictment”

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 30
"Providing space for water is not free" “Providing space for water is not free” 2 min read

“Providing space for water is not free”

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 36
Tokyo 2020 | Disappointing hockey players lose in Australia penalty shootout Tokyo 2020 | Disappointing hockey players lose in Australia penalty shootout 3 min read

Tokyo 2020 | Disappointing hockey players lose in Australia penalty shootout

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 28
'Black Saturday light': busy again on European roads ‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads 1 min read

‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 36