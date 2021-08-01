Nearly 150 firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control in the region of Patras, Greece’s third largest city. Planes and helicopters are also used to extinguish the fire. In addition, hospitals are ready to receive the injured and the motorway between the peninsula and mainland Greece is closed.

More than 100 children evacuated

About ten houses have already been destroyed in the fire. At least five people have been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

The coast guard rescued 15 people from the coastal area and more than 100 children were evacuated from a seaside camp, local media reported. The Navy patrols along the coast to help those affected by the fire in the area if necessary.