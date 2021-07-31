Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing

Sat. Jul 31st, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

It's black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads 1 min read

It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 53
Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad 2 min read

Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 96
Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company 1 min read

Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company

Harold Manning 1 day ago 57
Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad 2 min read

Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 67
Komediant Pres Juriaantje kocht valse vaccinatiekaart Comedian Pres Juriaantje bought a vaccination card 2 min read

Comedian Pres Juriaantje bought a vaccination card

Harold Manning 2 days ago 68
Charges against Russian journalist "useful tool" for the Kremlin Charges against Russian journalist “useful tool” for the Kremlin 1 min read

Charges against Russian journalist “useful tool” for the Kremlin

Harold Manning 2 days ago 86

You may have missed

Sarah Ferguson wanted to work on The Crown: "They didn't want my help" | show Sarah Ferguson wanted to work on The Crown: “They didn’t want my help” | show 2 min read

Sarah Ferguson wanted to work on The Crown: “They didn’t want my help” | show

Maggie Benson 29 mins ago 16
Leiden researchers: the use of fire spread rapidly across the world 400,000 years ago Leiden researchers: the use of fire spread rapidly across the world 400,000 years ago 3 min read

Leiden researchers: the use of fire spread rapidly across the world 400,000 years ago

Phil Schwartz 31 mins ago 13
Netherlands narrowly miss medal in mixed 4x400-meter relay | sport Netherlands narrowly miss medal in mixed 4×400-meter relay | sport 2 min read

Netherlands narrowly miss medal in mixed 4×400-meter relay | sport

Queenie Bell 32 mins ago 21
Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing 2 min read

Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing

Harold Manning 34 mins ago 17