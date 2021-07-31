Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing
This is reported by the ANWB. Today is Black Saturday, traditionally the busiest day on Europe’s roads, when many vacationers hit the road at the same time.
An ANWB spokesperson said the biggest spike is now over. “The delay is decreasing everywhere, but here and there it remains important.” For example, it is still very busy on the A10 towards the Austrian Villach. There is still a 3 hour traffic jam.
Close at the back
In addition, it always closes at the rear of the Autoroute du Soleil, the A7 in France. There is a traffic jam of over 3.5 hours. “Yes, it’s still heavy, but this afternoon the delay was 6 hours.”
Compared to last year, this Black Saturday is different. At that time, there were “only” 750 kilometers of traffic jams in France. “But then we were in the pandemic”, relativizes the spokesperson for the ANWB.
Compared to last Saturday, there is also an additional step. “So there were 930 kilometers of traffic jam in France around noon, today it was 1090 kilometers.”
“Black Saturday light”
Are you going to France tomorrow? So you won’t be in such chaos as today, even though it will be busy. “Tomorrow it will actually be a Saturday black light,” the spokesperson said. “We cannot give concrete expectations, but there will certainly be no monster traffic jams like today.”
