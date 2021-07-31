Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing

This is reported by the ANWB. Today is Black Saturday, traditionally the busiest day on Europe’s roads, when many vacationers hit the road at the same time.

An ANWB spokesperson said the biggest spike is now over. “The delay is decreasing everywhere, but here and there it remains important.” For example, it is still very busy on the A10 towards the Austrian Villach. There is still a 3 hour traffic jam.

Close at the back

In addition, it always closes at the rear of the Autoroute du Soleil, the A7 in France. There is a traffic jam of over 3.5 hours. “Yes, it’s still heavy, but this afternoon the delay was 6 hours.”