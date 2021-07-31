It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads

Sat. Jul 31st, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad 2 min read

Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 66
Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company 1 min read

Two dead in attack on oil tanker owned by billionaire Israeli shipping company

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 55
Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad 2 min read

Pilot Sees Person with Jetpack 1.5 Kilometers High: FBI Investigates | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 65
Komediant Pres Juriaantje kocht valse vaccinatiekaart Comedian Pres Juriaantje bought a vaccination card 2 min read

Comedian Pres Juriaantje bought a vaccination card

Harold Manning 1 day ago 65
Charges against Russian journalist "useful tool" for the Kremlin Charges against Russian journalist “useful tool” for the Kremlin 1 min read

Charges against Russian journalist “useful tool” for the Kremlin

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76
To help! Belgian archives in danger after floods, mold explosion in unique books | Abroad To help! Belgian archives in danger after floods, mold explosion in unique books | Abroad 2 min read

To help! Belgian archives in danger after floods, mold explosion in unique books | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 154

You may have missed

Tokyo 2020 | It's on the program for day 8 of the Olympics Tokyo 2020 | It’s on the program for day 8 of the Olympics 4 min read

Tokyo 2020 | It’s on the program for day 8 of the Olympics

Maggie Benson 55 mins ago 27
Een waterig zonnetje in Oirschot. (Foto: Peter van der Schoot) The sun shines more often after the weekend: “Keep an umbrella handy for now” 2 min read

The sun shines more often after the weekend: “Keep an umbrella handy for now”

Phil Schwartz 56 mins ago 22
It's black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads 1 min read

It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads

Harold Manning 60 mins ago 20
TV guide! On this channel you watch the Lionesses vs. the United States TV guide! On this channel you watch the Lionesses vs. the United States 1 min read

TV guide! On this channel you watch the Lionesses vs. the United States

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 26