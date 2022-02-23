President Biden has announced a first package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions target, among others, two of the main Russian banks. They no longer receive money from the West. Members of Russia’s elite and their families are also affected by the sanctions, Biden said. The Americans are also working with Germany to temporarily block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the US president said in a speech.

The president talked about the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “What does Putin think gives him the right to recognize so-called countries on territory belonging to his neighbours? This is a flagrant violation of international law,” Biden said, referring to the Russia’s decision to close the two self-proclaimed people’s republics. of Donetsk and to recognize Lugansk.

The president also mentioned in his speech the Russian presence in Belarus, near the border with Ukraine, where troops from Moscow are conducting military exercises. Until these troops withdraw, US military personnel already stationed in Europe will be transferred to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, northwest of Belarus. That way they can “strengthen” the Baltic states, which are also members of NATO, Biden said.

According to Biden, the actions the United States is taking are “completely defensive” in nature. “We have no intention of fighting against Russia.” According to the president, the United States and its Western allies are still open to a diplomatic solution, but if the situation escalates further, he does not rule out additional sanctions. “If Russia takes the next step, we also have the next step ready.”