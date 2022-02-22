Putin: Russia recognizes the independence of the entire Donbass region | Abroad

Wed. Feb 23rd, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Germany suspends the opening of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 | Financial Germany suspends the opening of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 | Financial 2 min read

Germany suspends the opening of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 | Financial

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 64
Russian expert Pieter Waterdrinker angry at talk show M: "Everything is held up for nothing" | To display Russian expert Pieter Waterdrinker angry at talk show M: “Everything is held up for nothing” | To display 2 min read

Russian expert Pieter Waterdrinker angry at talk show M: “Everything is held up for nothing” | To display

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 68
Bear Called 'Hank the Tank' Weighs Over 200 Pounds Looting California Homes | Abroad Bear Called ‘Hank the Tank’ Weighs Over 200 Pounds Looting California Homes | Abroad 2 min read

Bear Called ‘Hank the Tank’ Weighs Over 200 Pounds Looting California Homes | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 70
Foto's: brandweer Westhoek/Jochem Verzijl. Supercooled Jochem (17) was stuck in the Plopsaland rollercoaster for nearly six hours 2 min read

Supercooled Jochem (17) was stuck in the Plopsaland rollercoaster for nearly six hours

Harold Manning 1 day ago 82
American media: Putin has already ordered to invade Ukraine | Abroad American media: Putin has already ordered to invade Ukraine | Abroad 2 min read

American media: Putin has already ordered to invade Ukraine | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 72
A Rare Black-billed Stork Escapes Its Cage During Storm Eunice and is Eaten by a Lion | Abroad A Rare Black-billed Stork Escapes Its Cage During Storm Eunice and is Eaten by a Lion | Abroad 2 min read

A Rare Black-billed Stork Escapes Its Cage During Storm Eunice and is Eaten by a Lion | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 109

You may have missed

Neymar is looking for a transfer to MLS: "I would spend three months of vacation there" Neymar is looking for a transfer to MLS: “I would spend three months of vacation there” 2 min read

Neymar is looking for a transfer to MLS: “I would spend three months of vacation there”

Queenie Bell 3 mins ago 6
A planet has discovered where it could rain 'liquid gemstones' A planet has discovered where it could rain ‘liquid gemstones’ 2 min read

A planet has discovered where it could rain ‘liquid gemstones’

Maggie Benson 5 mins ago 5
Putin: Russia recognizes the independence of the entire Donbass region | Abroad Putin: Russia recognizes the independence of the entire Donbass region | Abroad 1 min read

Putin: Russia recognizes the independence of the entire Donbass region | Abroad

Harold Manning 7 mins ago 5
United States: Possible rapid nuclear agreement if Iran “gets serious” | Abroad United States: Possible rapid nuclear agreement if Iran “gets serious” | Abroad 1 min read

United States: Possible rapid nuclear agreement if Iran “gets serious” | Abroad

Earl Warner 8 mins ago 5