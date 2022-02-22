Putin: Russia recognizes the independence of the entire Donbass region | Abroad

The rebels control around a third of the so-called Donbass basin, but claim a much larger area in their constitution. Putin also takes this as a starting point. The Russian Federation has officially established diplomatic relations with both states, which have not yet been recognized by other countries.

The head of state received the green light from parliament on Tuesday to provide military support to the Russian-speaking separatists in the neighboring country. This paves the way for direct combat with the Ukrainian army in areas controlled by Kiev. The separatists now control around 30% of Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to Putin, if and when Russian soldiers go to Ukraine depends on the situation. Putin had already announced that he would send Russian soldiers there on a “peace mission”. However, according to Russian media, they already crossed the border last night. Putin in a speech called for “some degree” of demilitarization of Ukraine.

Russian diplomatic staff

Russia has decided to evacuate its diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. “Our first priority is to take care of Russian diplomats and embassy and consulate staff. To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate personnel from Russian missions in Ukraine.

The evacuation will be carried out “in the very near future”, the statement said.