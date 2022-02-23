What can you expect today in Eastern Ukraine?

What happened last night?

US Secretary of State Blinken has canceled a scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Lavrov. According to Blinken, this no longer makes sense after the Russian actions in eastern Ukraine.

A series of countries have announced sanctions against Russia: like the United States, the EU and the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Australia have also decided to take punitive measures. This mainly concerns financial penalties.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba called the sanctions announced by the United States a “strong first step”. He said the United States had promised to provide more weapons.

UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for immediate de-escalation in eastern Ukraine. “If troops from one country enter the territory of another country without their permission, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all,” António Guterres told New York.

Satellite images released by US firm Maxar Technologies show more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of unseen troop tents in southern Belarus near the border with Ukraine.

What is the agenda today?

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was due to meet Prime Minister Rutte in The Hague today, but that has been cancelled.

The United Nations General Assembly in New York discusses the situation in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian Minister Kuleba will deliver a speech there.

