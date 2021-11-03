Belgian teacher bites the finger of a woman during a publicity dispute: the public prosecutor demands 100 hours of community service | Abroad

The bite was so severe the woman had to undergo emergency surgery, her lawyer said, and still feels unwell two years later. The teacher’s defense argued that the man had “at most accidentally bitten” and that the consequences were “much less severe”.

The fight took place on March 27, 2019, in a café in Merchtem, where the victim was present with a group of friends. A friend of hers got into an argument with JH for some unknown reason, who was also out with a group of friends.

There was an argument, during which JH and his opponent found themselves on the ground. The victim tried to separate the two strawberries, but JH allegedly bit his index finger very hard.

“The tendons and muscles of the finger were affected and my client contracted an infection, which required emergency surgery,” said the victim’s lawyer. “Two years later, she still cannot use that finger, so she is still disabled.”

acquittal

According to the prosecution, there were enough witnesses to confirm the case and there could be no question of an accidental bite. However, the defense requests an acquittal.

“There are as many witnesses who say they did not see this bite,” he said. “If he was ever bitten, it could have been unintentional. In addition, the victim herself told police that she had only been unable to work for three months.

The verdict is set for November 30.