who is writing The daily mail. Hundreds of private jets, including Prince Albert of Monaco, numerous royal families and dozens of “green” CEOs on board, have landed in recent days for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

In fact, air traffic was so busy last Sunday that some planes had to fly to nearby Prestwick to park the planes. Some also landed in Edinburgh, before likely traveling by land.

Sunday reported The daily mail that at least 52 private planes had landed in Glasgow and that the total number of flights landed for the conference was estimated at 400. Private jets are expected to emit a total of 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, according to the Daily Mail, which is the amount that 1,300 Dutch people consume in a whole year.

G20 in Rome

Many passengers on the private jets, including Prince Charles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, came from the G20 meeting in Rome. Prince Albert of Monaco has also chosen to come by private jet.

Joe Biden landed in Edinburgh on Monday, while Germany’s Angela Merkel and French Emmanuel Macron arrived in Glasgow. According to the Daily Mail, President Biden alone will generate around a million pounds of carbon to reach the top, thanks to a fleet of four planes, the Marine One helicopter and a massive motorcade including The Beast and numerous SUVs.

Hundreds of other visitors to the climate summit were somewhat less fortunate when a major storm cut the rail connection last Sunday. So many travelers failed to reach the climate summit and some even had to sleep on the floor of Euston station in London.

The Glasgow climate conference will take place from October 31 to November 12.