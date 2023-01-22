At least ten dead in shooting after Asian New Year party near Los Angeles | Abroad

At least ten people were killed and ten injured in a shooting in suburban Los Angeles on Saturday evening (local time). The police are talking, according to the news agency PA about a mass shooting after an Asian New Year (Lunar New Year) celebration.

According to the police, it is a gunman who is still at large. He allegedly opened fire in a dance hall in Monterey Park. It is not yet known if he has a racist motive at this time.

On social media, images can be seen of paramedics tending to the injured and officers protecting the scene of the shooting.

At least ten injured people were transported to various hospitals in the region, according to the police. Several people are in critical condition.

A big Asian New Year party was held at this location earlier today. Thousands of visitors came to see it.

Waarom niet ‘Chinees Nieuwjaar’? We gebruiken in dit bericht de term Nieuw Maanjaar, omdat op dit moment niet vaststaat dat het om een feest ter ere van Chinees Nieuwjaar gaat. Chinees Nieuwjaar gaat specifiek om een viering in China of onder Chinese gemeenschappen op andere plekken. Nieuw Maanjaar is een breder begrip en wordt gevierd in onder meer Vietnam, Thailand, Maleisië en Zuid-Korea.

