Another ‘shocking find’ of hundreds of anonymous graves in Canada | Abroad

An Indigenous group in Canada has discovered hundreds of anonymous graves near a former residential school in the Saskatchewan region of Canada. The group won’t disclose how many remains were found, but it would be the “most significant find to date.” A press conference on the “horrific and shocking discovery” will follow on Thursday morning (local time).











Marieval Indian Residential School, where the graves were reportedly discovered after a radar search, is over 15 miles from Broadview. According to local media reports, the residential school opened in 1899 and closed in 1997. Canada had many educational institutions in the last century where resident children were sometimes “civilized” with a heavy hand.

A few weeks ago, the remains of 215 youths were discovered at a Kamloops boarding school, which housed Indigenous children between 1890 and 1969. The find shocked Canadians, who called on Pope Francis to apologize for the abuse. clerk in boarding schools run by the Church for the federal government. The Pope has so far not apologized, although he has expressed disgust. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after the Kamloops found out the news had broken his heart.

The Catholic Church controlled many residential schools that existed in Canada until the late 20th century, where Indigenous children were forcibly sent. About 150,000 children were isolated from their families, their language and their culture. The purpose of residential schools was to enable children to adapt to the culture of the white inhabitants of Canada. A national commission of inquiry called the system a “cultural genocide” in 2015.