Air traffic between Germany and Russia temporarily suspended on Wednesday after dispute

The German landing ban for Russian planes was lifted on Wednesday evening because Russia still allowed German airline Lufthansa to travel to Moscow. which pays DPA News Agency.. Earlier today, the German Transport Ministry announced the ban in response to Russia’s refusal to land on Lufthansa flights. Two Lufthansa flights could not take place Wednesday morning due to the Russian decision.

Due to the German ban, the planes of Russian airlines Aeroflot and S7 were unable to fly to German airports on Wednesday. They would no longer be welcome until Russia cleared Lufthansa flights to land. Lufthansa told AFP it expects the airline’s passenger flights to Russia “will soon be cleared” for the remainder of June. The mirror reported that another Lufthansa flight was scheduled for Wednesday evening from Frankfurt am Main to Moscow.

Last week, Austrian Airlines and Air France flights were also not allowed to go to Russia. They wanted to fly on an alternative route to avoid Belarusian airspace, but it did not succeed banned by Russian authorities. European airlines have stopped flying over Belarus because the country forced a Ryanair plane with Belarusian dissident Roman Pratasevich on board to land and arrested him and his girlfriend.