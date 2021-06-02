Afghan gangs agree to fight: young asylum seeker stabbed | Abroad

The incidents took place Monday evening last week. Two groups of young Afghans had agreed to go head-to-head via social media app TikTok. The place where the fight was to take place was the basketball court behind Sint-Niklaas station in the Jan Breydelstraat.

Gangs of young Afghans from Sint-Niklaas on the one hand and from the region of Ghent on the other hand, met shortly before 6 p.m. What followed was a group fight using knives and sticks. Ajmal S., one of the participants, was stabbed in the head and chest by an assailant. He was immediately brain dead and would die a day later. The assailant was arrested after a thorough investigation. He’s a miner, reports Nieuwsblad.

Difficult video

Ajmal S., like several other Afghans present, stayed at the Sint-Niklase asylum center of the Red Cross. “We deeply regret what happened that evening and sympathize with the affected family,” said spokesperson Jan Poté of the Flemish Red Cross. “We are fully cooperating with the judicial inquiry.”

The reason for the fight is still unclear. According to some participants, this is a response to a previous difficult video posted on TikTok. Still others said they “just wanted to talk to each other.”

hunting knife

What is certain is that this is not the first time that gangs of young Afghans have agreed to fight in public. This also happened in March this year in Roeselare. Even then, two groups of young Afghans between the ages of 15 and 20 clashed. A minor was then stabbed with a hunting knife in the thigh and upper arm.

Ten people were arrested, including six minors. Videos of the fight in Roeselare were then posted on TikTok. This was also the case after the fight of Saint-Nicolas.