A wave of high seas leaves Limburg on Monday morning | 1Limburg

The high seas wave in the Meuse will leave Limburg on Monday morning, according to Rijkswaterstaat. The peak reaches Belfeld and Venlo on Saturday afternoon and Mook and Middelaar on Sunday morning.

The municipality of Mook en Middelaar has put in place an emergency ordinance and threatens with fines people who go to areas where they have no activity.

Maastricht decline

The water level in the Meuse at the Sint Pieter measuring point in Maastricht has been falling since Thursday evening. The river reached its highest level on Thursday evening with a flow of 3,260 cubic meters per second. This is the highest level the river has ever reached since measurements began in 1911. It was not until 1926 and 1993 that the flow exceeded 3000 cubic meters per second. By Sunday, the flow at Sint Pieter will have fallen below 1,500 cubic meters per second, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

Dry

According to the Rijkswaterstaat Water Management Center, it will remain dry in Limburg for the coming week. It may rain again next weekend, but it won’t be until July 27 that larger amounts of rain are forecast and 30 to 50 millimeters of water will fall. This should not cause any new problems, as less rainwater comes from Belgium and France.