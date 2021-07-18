Merkel in disaster area: “No words for this kind of devastation”

Sun. Jul 18th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

A wave of high seas leaves Limburg on Monday morning | 1Limburg A wave of high seas leaves Limburg on Monday morning | 1Limburg 2 min read

A wave of high seas leaves Limburg on Monday morning | 1Limburg

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 55
Floods after heavy rains in East Germany and Bavaria | Abroad Floods after heavy rains in East Germany and Bavaria | Abroad 2 min read

Floods after heavy rains in East Germany and Bavaria | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 168
Five years after the failed coup: "We must remake democracy in Turkey" Five years after the failed coup: “We must remake democracy in Turkey” 1 min read

Five years after the failed coup: “We must remake democracy in Turkey”

Harold Manning 1 day ago 74
Judge: No protection against deportation for new 'illegal' migrant children United States | Abroad Judge: No protection against deportation for new ‘illegal’ migrant children United States | Abroad 2 min read

Judge: No protection against deportation for new ‘illegal’ migrant children United States | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 86
Dental assistant arrested without a diploma for theft and extraction of 13 teeth from an anesthetized patient | Abroad Dental assistant arrested without a diploma for theft and extraction of 13 teeth from an anesthetized patient | Abroad 2 min read

Dental assistant arrested without a diploma for theft and extraction of 13 teeth from an anesthetized patient | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 142
Bizarre images: dead and missing after landslide in North Rhine-Westphalia | Abroad Bizarre images: dead and missing after landslide in North Rhine-Westphalia | Abroad 1 min read

Bizarre images: dead and missing after landslide in North Rhine-Westphalia | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 107

You may have missed

CDC must admit it was a mistake and urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks again, says ex-Surgeon General who served under Trump CDC must admit it was a mistake and urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks again, says ex-Surgeon General who served under Trump 2 min read

CDC must admit it was a mistake and urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks again, says ex-Surgeon General who served under Trump

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 42
Merkel in disaster area: "No words for this kind of devastation" Merkel in disaster area: “No words for this kind of devastation” 2 min read

Merkel in disaster area: “No words for this kind of devastation”

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 30
How to watch Bezel Diamond League 2021 How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021 2 min read

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 27
mainImage Albrandswaards Dagblad | CDA: “Maintain space for vital agriculture” 2 min read

Albrandswaards Dagblad | CDA: “Maintain space for vital agriculture”

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 141