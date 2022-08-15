148m bridge collapses in Norway, cars fall into river

In Norway, a decade-old wooden road bridge suddenly collapsed. As a result, at least one truck and one car ended up in the Lagen River.

According to local media, the occupants of these cars were rescued. It is not yet certain whether these were the only cars that ended up in the water after the collapse of the 148-metre-long bridge in Tretten, 150 kilometers north of Oslo and near Lillehammer. The bridge has completely collapsed at several points, but the cause is not yet known.

State of Norway Bridge Victims

The driver of the truck found himself in a precarious position and had to be lifted from the cab of the car using a rescue service helicopter. The driver of the car was able to extricate himself from the car and is doing well, Norwegian media report.

So the bridge collapsed here. #tretten #gudbrandsdal the road it crosses is the main NS (E6) highway in Norway. The road this bridge connects to the old E6 which serves as a backup route in the event the motorway is closed. They work an emergency with the traffic flow. pic.twitter.com/5h3NMWn53s — Jenntropy 🖍️🤖☕ 🇧🇻🫧🌈🚇 (she/her) (@jtsveigdalen) August 15, 2022

Previously a disaster with bridge in Genoa

The bridge collapse in Norway is immediately reminiscent of that in Genoa in August 2018. The Morandi Bridge in the Italian city then collapsed, killing 43 people. On August 3, 2020, the bridge with the new name of Ponte San Giorgio was officially inaugurated.

In particular, the image of the truck in Genoa, which was able to stop just in time, gave many chills and will be forgotten by few. Tom Kleijn did a TV show about five disasters around the world two years ago. His approach: how life in these places then resumed. In a interview with Subway Kleijn spoke of the collapsed bridge in Genoa, the disaster that was to be comparable to Norway (although early reports from the Scandinavian country were less intense for the time being because the bridge was lower). About After the hit he said, “What are the chances of something like this happening if you just roll over it? It happened to the son of a man I got in the car with in Genoa. His son was a co-driver in a small truck and texted his dad every morning. He sent that he drove on the bridge, then the apps stopped. Then his other son came into the room and said, “Watch on TV what happened to the Morandi.” A very intense story.

(more on the bridge in Norway later)