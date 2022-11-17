with videoChinese President Xi Jinping is not happy with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The pair spoke behind closed doors at the G20 conference in Bali this week. Yesterday, Xi visited Trudeau again, but this time in the common room, to tell him he is unhappy that parts of the conversation were leaked to the press.



Foreign publishers



17 Nov 2022



The two have a conversation between two official moments at the G20, with a translator. “Everything we talked about was leaked to the press,” Xi said. ,,That’s not nice. That’s not how diplomacy works. If you’re sincere…’ So Trudeau cuts him off, as seen in a video.

“In Canada, we believe in free and open dialogue,” Trudeau told Xi. “And we like it that way. We will also work together constructively, but there will be things we will not agree on.”

Canadian media reported that Trudeau criticized China in Tuesday’s conversation, including suspicions of espionage and Chinese interference in Canadian elections. The Chinese side did not release any information about the conversation.

Don’t pronounce

Xi found it visibly annoying that Trudeau’s opinion of the conversation was published in the newspaper. He also didn’t let Trudeau speak when he tried to explain how he thought it happened. “Let’s create the conditions first,” he said through his interpreter. Then he shook hands with the Canadian and walked away. Trudeau seemed to be a little puzzled.

He then told reporters that “not every conversation with the Chinese leader will be easy.” “But Canada will have to maintain a constructive and direct dialogue while fighting for human rights and Canadian values.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson responded this morning, saying his country encouraged frank talks, but on an equal footing. China expects Canada to create these conditions.

Tensions between countries

Relations between Canada and China have been strained for several years. It started in 2018 with the arrest of Huawei’s top woman Meng Wanzhou, after which two Canadians were charged with espionage. They were later released. But on Monday, it was announced that there would be a Canadian lawsuit against an employee of the Hydro-Quebec company, who allegedly stole battery information for the Chinese state. Three Chinese companies must also divest their investments in Canadian minerals because North Americans fear they will harm their national security.

Trudeau (left) and Xi during the conversation. © via Reuters



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: