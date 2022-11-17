Republicans get expected majority in House of Representatives

Senate and House of Representatives

The Senate and the House of Representatives together form the legislative branch of the federal government in the United States.

The Senate resembles what we call the Senate in the Netherlands. It has 100 members representing their state (two per state). They can vote on new laws or legislative changes and vote on the appointment of judges.

The House of Representatives is made up of 435 members, each representing a constituency. They can, among other things, propose new laws or modify existing laws.