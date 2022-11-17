Republicans get expected majority in House of Representatives
Republicans won a majority in the US House of Representatives. The last seat needed came from California. The Senate previously went to the Democrats. Divisions in Congress will make governance difficult for President Biden.
Prior to the election, Democrats still had a majority in both houses. But more than a week after the election, Republicans won the necessary 218 seats in the House of Representatives. It was predicted that the game would win here, but it’s a surprise that the difference is so small.
Overall, last Tuesday’s election result is seen as a big boon for President Biden. The incumbent’s party usually loses in midterm elections, but Biden had one of the best results ever by an incumbent president in the halfway.
Partly because of high inflation, the Republicans were expected to win a big victory. However, the announced “red wave” that would pass over the United States did not materialize. Especially the Republican candidates who had the explicit support of Donald Trump did less than expected.
Congratulations from Biden
President Biden congratulated Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the victory. McCarthy will succeed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Biden said he looks forward to working with Republicans in the House to “deliver results for hard-working families.”
McCarthy replied on Twitter to the victory of his party. “Republicans have officially ‘flipped’ the House. Americans are ready to take a new course, and Republicans in the House are ready to make it happen.”
Because Republicans control the House of Representatives, Biden and the Democrats are not expected to push any major bills or legislative amendments through Congress in the next two years.
The House victory gives Republicans the power to limit Biden’s political agenda. Republicans, for example, can now launch parliamentary inquiries.
In retaliation for two impeachment attempts by Democrats against Trump, they are preparing for investigations into officials in the Biden administration, the business backgrounds of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and the president himself. On the international front, Republicans may try to cut military and economic aid to Ukraine.
