“World’s Fastest Roller Coaster” Temporarily Closed After Bone Fracture Complaints Abroad

The Do-Dodonpa was closed after four passengers claimed to have suffered injuries during the journey. The Japanese attraction reaches a speed of 180 kilometers per hour in 1.56 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating roller coaster ever.











A press release from Fuji-Q Highland Park says the roller coaster is closed due to a “safety review.” Four passengers were reportedly injured between December 2020 and August 2021. According to the Yamanshi regional government, where the park is located, there are neck and spine fractures.

“A causal relationship between injuries and amusement machines has not been confirmed at this time,” said Fuji-Q Highland. “We would like to express our sincere condolences and apologize for the inconvenience we have caused to the parties involved,” said the attraction maker. No reopening date has been announced yet.

Bad position

According to the Insider news site, there are rumors that the injuries were caused by improper sitting. A 30-year-old woman, who was injured during a drive in December, told a local newspaper that she “may have leaned forward” on the roller coaster. However, the park requires visitors to lean back during the ride.

According to the park’s website, the Do-Dodonpa is 1,244 meters long and 49 meters high. In 2001, the roller coaster only reached 172 kilometers per hour. In 2017, this was adjusted to 180 kilometers per hour, reports Vice.



