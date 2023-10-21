World Leaders Gather in Cairo for Peace Summit to De-Escalate Israel-Hamas War

Title: International Leaders Gather in Cairo for Conference on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Leaders and officials from various countries have come together in Cairo for a conference aimed at addressing the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Gaza. The conference, held under the auspices of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, seeks to de-escalate the crisis and find a road map to revive peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

Representatives from numerous countries, including Jordan, France, Germany, Russia, China, the UK, the US, Qatar, and South Africa, are attending the conference. The event also includes high-level officials from the United Nations and the European Union. However, it is noteworthy that neither Israel nor the US has sent any representatives, dampening expectations for significant outcomes.

The conference opened with President Sisi underlining the urgency of finding a solution to end the conflict and revive peace negotiations. King Abdullah of Jordan also expressed his concerns over the bombing campaign in Gaza, condemning it as cruel and a violation of international humanitarian law.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made a plea for humanitarian corridors to be opened and emphasized that Palestinians will not leave their land. These statements highlight the gravity of the situation and the deep-rooted concerns among the Palestinian leadership.

As the conference proceeds, Israel is preparing for a possible ground assault on Gaza after weeks of continuous airstrikes. With this impending escalation, the discussion in Cairo gains even more significance.

Egypt, which called for the conference, is particularly concerned about a potential mass exodus of Palestinians into its territory and opposes forced displacement. In an attempt to alleviate some of this concern, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, the only access point not controlled by Israel, was briefly opened to allow aid trucks to enter.

However, considering the absence of representatives from Israel and the US, the conference is largely seen as symbolic. The pragmatic outcomes may be limited without the involvement of the key players in the conflict.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid, the release of hostages, and measures to prevent the violence from spreading further. The international community fears that if the situation continues to escalate, it may lead to a wider conflict in the Middle East and pose security concerns in various countries.

As the conference moves forward, hopes are pinned on the possibility of achieving consensus on de-escalation and delivering vital humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in Gaza. Nonetheless, the absence of Israel and the US poses a significant challenge to the realization of substantial progress in resolving the conflict.

