Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Pyongyang to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and North Korea. Lavrov’s visit comes shortly after his attendance at the Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing, showcasing Russia’s commitment to engaging with Asian countries.

Upon his arrival in Pyongyang, Lavrov is met with a warm welcome from crowds, a testament to the deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea. Expressing gratitude to North Korea for their support in Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Lavrov emphasizes the importance of bilateral cooperation and solidarity.

During his visit, Lavrov meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for over an hour. Although no details of the meeting are published, it highlights the significance of the occasion and the strengthening ties between the two nations. Lavrov also holds a meeting with North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Con Hui, noting the progress in their relations, which have reached a new, strategic level.

Choe expresses hope that frequent meetings between the foreign ministers will further strengthen the bilateral relations between North Korea and Russia. Lavrov’s visit comes on the heels of the historic summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which further solidifies the growing bond between the two countries.

Amidst Lavrov’s visit, allegations surface regarding North Korea’s transfer of munitions to Russia. Although these claims are unconfirmed, they add an element of intrigue to the diplomatic proceedings.

In a touching gesture, Lavrov pays tribute to Andrey Karlov, Russia’s former Ambassador to North Korea, who was tragically assassinated in 2016. This serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by individuals in the pursuit of diplomatic relations.

As his visit concludes, Lavrov takes the time to meet with the staff of the Russian embassy in North Korea. This meeting affirms the commitment of the Russian government to maintain strong ties with North Korea.

Overall, Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang highlights the continued strengthening of diplomatic relations between Russia and North Korea. With expressions of gratitude, support, and solidarity, both nations are committed to furthering their strategic partnership in various fields.