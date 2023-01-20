Weekend Weather Forecast: Fairly dry and calm in winter | Interior

Sometime Friday evening winter showers will move south. It emerges from the northeast. This weekend we can expect mostly dry and calm winter weather.

On Friday evening, precipitation, mostly rain but occasional wet snow, will move southeast. It emerges from the northeast. It is then dry and it cools quickly.

During the evening, the temperature in the northeast drops below zero. This increases the risk of slipperiness due to freezing of wet sections of road.

Cloud fields and sunshine will determine the weather this weekend. On Sunday, clouds will thicken in the east and southeast. Then the risk of a snowflake also increases.

The first day of the weekend begins under the sun. There is regional mist or fog, but it remains dry everywhere.

To the east and southeast, it will be a maximum of 1 or 2 degrees with a moderate northeast wind. This makes it quite chilly for this time of year, but as there is little wind the weather is good for a walk or bike ride.

On Sunday we will be dealing with gray clouds with mist and fog. The first hours it is cold and it freezes slightly with temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees below zero. Later in the day, the sun occasionally breaks through.

It remains dry and there is a light to moderate wind. The temperature rises to 1-2 degrees above zero in the east and southeast, and 4 degrees by the sea.

After the weekend, it will be dry on Monday and Tuesday and the sun will shine occasionally. At night and early in the morning, the light freezes. From Wednesday, there is more chance of precipitation. It will be mostly rain, as the temperature will gradually increase over the week. Next weekend it will be 4 to 6 degrees.

