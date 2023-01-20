Hundreds evacuated after fire in Seoul slum
In Seoul, a fire raged in one of the last slums of the South Korean capital. About 60 homes, often no more than a hut made of wood and cardboard, caught fire.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. local time. Hundreds of firefighters, police and social workers helped fight the blaze and evacuate residents. Ten firefighting helicopters were also deployed. The fire was extinguished after five hours.
As far as is known, no one was killed or injured. Around 500 residents were cared for elsewhere, including at a gym. They should be going home soon. The inhabitants of the burnt houses are temporarily accommodated in a hotel.
The Guryong slum is located at the southern end of the very affluent Gangnam district, home to some of Seoul’s most expensive apartment complexes and poshest shopping streets.
It is the largest and most famous slum in the South Korean capital. It is estimated that about a thousand people live there and that there are more than 600 dwellings.
The neighborhood emerged in the second half of the 1980s. Hundreds of people moved there after losing their homes to the massive construction boom that accompanied the organization of the Asian Games in 1986 and the Olympics two years later. The military leaders of the time wanted to beautify the capital, which meant in particular that the less prosperous neighborhoods were razed.
The local government has had plans for the redevelopment of Guryong for more than a decade, but still hasn’t reached an agreement with landowners and residents. The owners want to be compensated for the loss of income. Various governments are also arguing over whether to help the residents, who have more or less squatted the land, to find new accommodation.
