Hundreds evacuated after fire in Seoul slum

ONS News• today, 10:36

In Seoul, a fire raged in one of the last slums of the South Korean capital. About 60 homes, often no more than a hut made of wood and cardboard, caught fire.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. local time. Hundreds of firefighters, police and social workers helped fight the blaze and evacuate residents. Ten firefighting helicopters were also deployed. The fire was extinguished after five hours.

As far as is known, no one was killed or injured. Around 500 residents were cared for elsewhere, including at a gym. They should be going home soon. The inhabitants of the burnt houses are temporarily accommodated in a hotel.

The Guryong slum is located at the southern end of the very affluent Gangnam district, home to some of Seoul’s most expensive apartment complexes and poshest shopping streets.

It is the largest and most famous slum in the South Korean capital. It is estimated that about a thousand people live there and that there are more than 600 dwellings.

AFP Guryong slum with the luxurious skyscrapers of Gangnam in the background (archive 2012)

The neighborhood emerged in the second half of the 1980s. Hundreds of people moved there after losing their homes to the massive construction boom that accompanied the organization of the Asian Games in 1986 and the Olympics two years later. The military leaders of the time wanted to beautify the capital, which meant in particular that the less prosperous neighborhoods were razed.