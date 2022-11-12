US midterms: coin toss decides Kentucky election results | Abroad

Intermediate scoreIn two local elections in the US state of Kentucky in which the candidates received the same number of votes, the winner was announced by a toss of a coin. Under Kentucky law, it’s a legal method, reports the BBC. Local elections took place during the American midterms.

In Breckinridge County, a small district southwest of the city of Louisville, David Albright and Ronnie Robinson were vying for government office. The candidates were tied, with 572 votes each. A coin cast Albright as the winner.

In nearby Muldraugh, Deborah Noel and Sharon Hodge are tied for a council seat. Again, the result was decided this way and Noel won. All the candidates were happy that a draw determined their political career. In both cases, the candidate won by choosing to lead.

The count is still not over

Three days after the so-called midterm elections, votes are still being counted and final results for the Senate and House of Representatives are still awaited. Republicans are expected to win the majority in the House. It is not yet clear who will take control of the Senate.

The Senate division depends on the states of Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. In the first two states, the votes are still counted, in Georgia a new round is necessary because none of the candidates obtained more than half of the votes. Currently, the Democrats have 48 seats and the Republicans 49.

Republicans seem to be taking power in the US state of Nevada. According to multiple outlets, including NBC, CNN and Fox News, Joe Lombardo defeated incumbent Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak in the midterm elections. Lombardo was backed by former President Donald Trump during the campaign trail.

In Arizona, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won re-election, CNN and NBC News reported Friday night (local time). With that, he not only defeated Republican Blake Masters, but the Democrats are also one step closer to maintaining the majority in the Senate.

Kelly won against Masters despite high inflation and dwindling appreciation in Arizona for President Joe Biden’s policies. Strong fundraising efforts and his distance from Biden on issues such as immigration have kept him ahead of his Republican challenger.

Two years ago, Kelly won her Senate seat with 51 percent of the vote. Kelly is a Navy pilot and former astronaut. He is married to former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, who survived a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011.

House of Representatives

To take control of the 435-seat House of Representatives, 218 seats are needed. According to CNN, the Republicans can currently count on 211 seats, the Democrats are ranked at 202.

Prior to the midterm elections, Democrats still had a majority in both houses. Ahead of the midterm elections, the Republican Party was expected to win a landslide victory. Although the Republicans have a good chance of regaining at least a majority in the House of Representatives, the expected “red wave” has not materialized.