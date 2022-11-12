US climate envoy: Some countries don’t want 1.5 degrees in climate summit final statement

Scientists warn that above 1.5 degrees there is a much greater chance that certain tipping points will be reached, which could accelerate warming. The UN recently calculated that with the current state of affairs, the world is heading for a warming of 2.8 degrees by the end of this century. The 1.5 degree is seen as a limit not to be exceeded to slow down the effects of climate change.

US President Joe Biden apologized on Friday at his predecessor Donald Trump’s climate policy summit in Egypt. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Accords.

The effects of climate change are already noticeable almost everywhere, but it’s often not as bad as in the video below. The whole beach has disappeared, the city is submerged: