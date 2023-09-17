Upcoming Visit to Lampedusa: EU Official Addresses Migrant Influx – Dodo Finance

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has urged the European Union (EU) to launch a naval mission to tackle the escalating migrant crisis in Italy. With over 125,000 migrants arriving in the country this year, the number is almost double compared to the same period last year. Meloni intends to bring the migration issue to the forefront during the EU summit in October. However, the implementation of such a mission might encounter challenges due to maritime laws restricting the operations of EU ships within the 12-mile territorial zone off the Tunisian coast. Moreover, even outside this zone, EU naval vessels would be unable to intervene unless the migrant boats are deemed unseaworthy.

Meloni’s call for a new naval mission follows an announcement made in July regarding a migration deal with the Tunisian president. However, uncertainty remains about how this deal will be put into effect. The emergence of the EU’s “New Pact on Migration and Asylum” is another avenue Meloni is advocating, as it promises expedited procedures and faster deportations for migrants. Regrettably, this pact faces opposition from right-wing nationalist governments in Poland and Hungary.

To combat the crisis, Meloni’s cabinet is set to declare “extraordinary measures” on Monday. This could potentially include prolonged detainment for deportation purposes and the deployment of the army to manage reception centers for migrants on the Italian mainland. Currently, Italy carries the responsibility of registering and potentially processing asylum claims for new arrivals under the Dublin Regulation. However, Italy is contesting this regulation and altering it would necessitate unanimous agreement from all EU member states. Unfortunately, most countries within the bloc, which are not situated on its external borders, have rejected any changes to the regulation.

As the migrant crisis continues to intensify, Italy is taking a proactive stance to address the issue and seek assistance from the EU. Meloni’s call for a naval mission demonstrates her determination to find effective solutions to the influx of migrants. However, the challenges imposed by existing maritime laws and the opposition faced from certain EU member states may hinder the successful implementation of such measures. Nevertheless, Italy remains committed to tackling the crisis and protecting its borders.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”