Unique twist in Northern Ireland: Catholic Sinn Féin wins election
Citizens across the UK headed to the polls on Thursday. Municipal elections were held in most of the country, but general elections were held in Northern Ireland.
These elections are complicated, due to strong tensions between the different parties. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has always been the largest in recent years, is Protestant and unionist. This means that the party wants to belong to the UK.
Originally from the IRA
Sinn Féin, on the other hand, is Catholic and feels more connected to the Republic of Ireland. Sinn Féin grew out of the Irish Republican Army, the IRA. This group carried out attacks on British targets, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, and demanded the reunification of Ireland.
Since signing peace in 1998, Sinn Féin has tried to shake off the IRA’s past, but opponents remain wary. Nevertheless, Sinn Féin managed to win 27 seats in the Northern Ireland parliament in the election. The DUP competitor does not exceed 25.
Sinn Féin is therefore authorized to provide the new Prime Minister of Northern Ireland. It will be Michelle O’Neill, who led the party to victory. It is the first time in more than 100 years that a Catholic party has won the most seats in parliament.
