Unique twist in Northern Ireland: Catholic Sinn Féin wins election

Citizens across the UK headed to the polls on Thursday. Municipal elections were held in most of the country, but general elections were held in Northern Ireland.

These elections are complicated, due to strong tensions between the different parties. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has always been the largest in recent years, is Protestant and unionist. This means that the party wants to belong to the UK.

Originally from the IRA

Sinn Féin, on the other hand, is Catholic and feels more connected to the Republic of Ireland. Sinn Féin grew out of the Irish Republican Army, the IRA. This group carried out attacks on British targets, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, and demanded the reunification of Ireland.