The parking policy in the historic center of Paramaribo under surveillance

As part of the Paramaribo Urban Rehabilitation Program (PURP), a presentation was given on Friday by ILACO NV. The engineering company ILACO NV in Suriname was attracted by the Directorate of Culture to develop a strategy for organizing the parking policy in the historic city center of Paramaribo.

This activity is part of PURP’s activities to “bring life back” to our historic city center. Friday’s presentation was the first meeting with stakeholders, namely representatives from the public and private sectors of Surinamese. Several meetings will follow and the consultative document should be completed by the end of July this year.

Natasja Deul, program coordinator of the PURP, highlighted the importance of stakeholders and their involvement for a successful parking policy to be implemented. Attendees from the public and private sectors indicated that they wanted to collaborate more and wanted to be involved in the implementation at an early stage.

Many questions also focused on the research itself, which was conducted through surveys, interviews and reviews of previous studies. All the information collected indicates that parking in the city center must be organised, but not without tackling all the complementary factors as well.