UN chief also travels to Kyiv after Moscow • Ukraine: humanitarian corridor from Mariupol

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk said there was “a possibility” that a humanitarian corridor could be opened from Mariupol today. “Wait for the official announcement tomorrow morning. If all goes well, I will confirm,” she reported Friday evening in an online message to residents of the southern port city. Mariupol has been besieged by Russian troops for weeks. Several thousand people are deprived of food, electricity, water and access to medical facilities. Ukrainian soldiers are hiding in the Azovstal steelworks, as are many townspeople.

According to Vereshchuk, no evacuation corridor was possible on Friday due to “danger on the roads”. She says she understands that it is difficult for residents of Mariupol that evacuation attempts fail so often. “But we have to try until it works,” she says.

Yesterday declared The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia was willing to declare a ceasefire to allow Ukrainians to leave Mariupol. The Kremlin spoke of a “humanitarian pause for the evacuation of civilians”. Ukraine did not immediately respond to this proposal.