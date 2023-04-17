UK summons Russian ambassador for Kara-Moerza sentencing • Ukraine resumes energy exports to Slovakia and Poland

According to Ukraine, the Russian army is increasingly using Chinese parts for its combat equipment. This would be evidenced by components found on the battlefield, said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, adviser to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president.

“Since the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West mean that no Western party is moving in this direction anymore, the country is forced to get them from elsewhere and it is not so difficult to guess from which country.” China, of course,” he told Reuters in a video call.

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia. But according to Ukrainian experts, Chinese parts were found, among other things, in the navigation system of the drones for which a Swiss system was previously used. And the Russian tanks turned out to be equipped with a Chinese fire control system, for which a French-made system had already been used.

Reuters could not independently verify the information, or say with certainty whether said components were intended for non-military purposes or whether they arrived in Russia via a third party.

When asked if Chinese companies had actually supplied parts to the Russian military, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson replied that “China has established trade agreements with various countries, including Russia, over the centuries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit”. “And when it comes to exporting military items, China’s position remains cautious and responsible, and that has never changed.”

Vlasiuk named China’s North Industries Group (Norinco), a Chinese arms manufacturer, as one of the suppliers. However, a company employee said when asked that it “does not supply military parts to Russia”. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.

Editorial