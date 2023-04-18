Family in Morocco in coma and blind after eating strawberries, authorities open investigation

The doctor says five family members, including a baby, are showing symptoms of chemical poisoning, such as partial vision loss and a coma.

Moroccan authorities have opened an investigation into the case, reports the Hespress news site. No conclusion has yet been drawn on the cause of the poisoning. An analysis is still ongoing to determine what made the family sick.

It’s still too early to blame the strawberries for the poisoning, sources tell Hespress. In addition to strawberry juice, the family also consumed other products, including a type of cheese. Authorities are also trying to verify the authenticity of the audio recording and identify the doctor.

The case could have implications for the health safety of citizens and the surveillance of food products in Morocco. The symptoms described by the doctor are very serious and can cause panic.

There may have been negligence on the part of the authorities responsible for controlling food quality and safety.