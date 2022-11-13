Two hundred thousand demonstrators in Madrid for better health | Abroad

Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrate in Madrid on Sunday against the health plans of outgoing regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Of all the regional presidents, she invests the least in health care, while Madrid is the richest region in the country.

Some 200,000 people are taking part in the march, according to government sources in the Spanish capital. The organization itself speaks of 300,000 participants.

Participants will head to Madrid City Hall from four locations. The march passed, among other things, in front of a hospital where the demonstrators gave the medical staff a standing ovation.

“Madrid marches for public health and against the plan to destroy primary care,” reads the protesters’ slogan. Among other things, they call for “100% public, universal and high-quality health care”, writes the Spanish newspaper El País.

Primary care in Madrid is under severe pressure due to years of staff and resource shortages. The situation has been made worse by local politics, stakeholders say.

The protest was organized by trade unions, left-wing political parties and local groups. Last Monday, health workers went on strike because the profession wanted more means to carry out the work. Employees are also demanding higher pay. Another strike will follow on November 21.

