Turkish jewelry tycoon (71) dies after crash from cruise ship, family suspects crime | Abroad

Turkish jewelry tycoon Dilek Ertek (71) died after falling from a cruise ship in the middle of the night. His family assumes a crime. Several jewels were stolen from his room.

Ertek owned the famous jewelry brand Tiffany in Turkey. She was vacationing on a Norwegian cruise ship when she fell from her suite balcony into the sea. Ertek’s family called the police to investigate her boyfriend who she was vacationing with. Experts consider it suspicious that Ertek fell over the terrace railing, as the terrace itself is only 1.58 meters long and the railing 90 centimeters high.

Although CCTV footage shows she fell overboard at 3am, her boyfriend didn’t report her missing until 20 hours later. According to foreign media, the man in question was questioned by the police, but has since returned home.

Complaint

Extensive searches have been launched, but the body has not yet been found. The ship’s captain, Mustafa Can, told the press that it is very difficult to fall off this type of cruise ship. Ertek’s lawyers will also file a complaint against the cruise line.

Dilek Ertek was born in Istanbul and graduated from Mimar Sinan University as an architect. She then studied diamond science in New York. At the end of 1995 she opened the first Tiffany store in Istanbul and it became a very successful chain.