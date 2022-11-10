Turkish jewelry tycoon (71) dies after crash from cruise ship, family suspects crime | Abroad

Thu. Nov 10th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Research: Liquefied Gas Investments Jeopardize Climate Goals | climate Research: Liquefied Gas Investments Jeopardize Climate Goals | climate 2 min read

Research: Liquefied Gas Investments Jeopardize Climate Goals | climate

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 60
Hurricane Nicole is heading towards the east coast of Florida Hurricane Nicole is heading towards the east coast of Florida 1 min read

Hurricane Nicole is heading towards the east coast of Florida

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 55
Dutchman rescued after a freezing night in the inhospitable mountains of Bosnia: “We were afraid” | Abroad Dutchman rescued after a freezing night in the inhospitable mountains of Bosnia: “We were afraid” | Abroad 4 min read

Dutchman rescued after a freezing night in the inhospitable mountains of Bosnia: “We were afraid” | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 49
Lunar rocket launch delayed two days due to tropical storm | Technology Lunar rocket launch delayed two days due to tropical storm | Technology 2 min read

Lunar rocket launch delayed two days due to tropical storm | Technology

Harold Manning 1 day ago 64
Hottest October on record in Europe Hottest October on record in Europe 2 min read

Hottest October on record in Europe

Harold Manning 2 days ago 60
Former South Korean leader abandons Kim Jong-un's dogs | Abroad Former South Korean leader abandons Kim Jong-un’s dogs | Abroad 2 min read

Former South Korean leader abandons Kim Jong-un’s dogs | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 62

You may have missed

Belgian film "Close" wins first prize at the Hamptons Film Festival in the United States Belgian film “Close” wins first prize at the Hamptons Film Festival in the United States 1 min read

Belgian film “Close” wins first prize at the Hamptons Film Festival in the United States

Maggie Benson 46 mins ago 23
Lamers sees no place in relaxing blurring rules and sends lengthy letter to galleries Lamers sees no place in relaxing blurring rules and sends lengthy letter to galleries 2 min read

Lamers sees no place in relaxing blurring rules and sends lengthy letter to galleries

Phil Schwartz 48 mins ago 18
Cricket World Toppers on August 4 and 5 in Voorburg The world’s best in cricket on August 4 and 5 in Voorburg 1 min read

The world’s best in cricket on August 4 and 5 in Voorburg

Queenie Bell 51 mins ago 18
Turkish jewelry tycoon (71) dies after crash from cruise ship, family suspects crime | Abroad Turkish jewelry tycoon (71) dies after crash from cruise ship, family suspects crime | Abroad 2 min read

Turkish jewelry tycoon (71) dies after crash from cruise ship, family suspects crime | Abroad

Harold Manning 53 mins ago 20