10 nov 2022 om 19:22

Nord Stream AG, the partly Russian operator of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, is authorized to investigate damage to the pipeline in Danish waters. The company has received permission from the Danish authorities. The operator was previously licensed to conduct research in Swedish waters.

Explosions were recorded at the end of September at Nord Stream 1, which was used to transport Russian gas to Germany. The Nord Stream 2 twin pipeline, which was never commissioned, also exploded. Authorities believe it was sabotage, but have not identified the culprit.

The gas pipelines are located in the Baltic Sea and partly cross Swedish and Danish waters. The authorities of the two countries have previously opened an investigation. Nord Stream AG has therefore already been able to look into Swedish waters.

The operator saw that craters with a depth of 3-5 meters formed near the pipeline. This investigation clearly showed that there must have been a large explosion. The debris is scattered over several hundred meters on the seabed.

Nord Stream will probably never be used again

For many years, Nord Stream 1 has been essential for the gas supply to Western Europe and in particular to Germany. Last fall, Russia slowly began to turn off the tap. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the tap was turned off even more.

There has been no gas flowing through it for several months and it will remain so for the time being. The damage to the pipeline is so extensive that repair is practically impossible. Moreover, the EU does not want to use Russian energy in the future.

The Nord Stream 2, also damaged, was never put into service. Indeed, Germany and the EU have never granted all the necessary authorizations.