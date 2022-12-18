Tunisia’s opposition is demanding the resignation of President Kais Saied after low voter turnout in Saturday’s legislative elections. According to the first counts, only 8.8% of voters voted. Opposition parties had boycotted the elections after the president sacked the prime minister in the summer of 2021, installed a new prime minister and dissolved parliament.

The opposition party bloc has called for mass protests to force new presidential elections. Opposition leader Nejib Chebbi called the low turnout an “earthquake”. He also said the opposition considered Saied an “illegitimate president”.

Last summer, the opposition also boycotted a referendum on a new constitution. This would return the country to the authoritarian government before the democratic revolution of 2011. With the new constitution, the president was given more power over the government and the judiciary and checks on presidential power were removed. The parliament was also given a weaker position by the new constitution.

The provisional results of the legislative elections are expected on Monday.

