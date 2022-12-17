Angelina Jolie is stepping down as an envoy for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency. This made the American actress Friday known via Instagram. Jolie has served as a UN ambassador since 2001, during which time she participated in more than sixty field missions to refugee camps and conflict zones as the face of the organization.

Jolie came during the filming of the film grave robber in Cambodia in extreme poverty. She contacted the UNHCR, and a few months later, she left for her first field mission in Sierra Leone and Tanzania. Since then, Jolie has been known for her philanthropy, which she showcases widely in the media and online.

“I support a lot of things the UN does, especially the lives saved through emergency aid,” writes Jolie, 47. “UNHCR is full of amazing people who make a difference in the lives of others every day. The well-known actress says she intends to continue working for refugee aid. The reason for his departure is unknown.

According to UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi in a report be grateful for Jolie’s work. “After a long and successful period, I support his desire to change his involvement. I know that the refugee file will continue to be close to his heart.

