Truss is a useless leader, but they can’t decently get rid of her.”

Truss defended his decision to sack Finance Minister Kwarteng at a press conference on Friday, but to remain prime minister himself. ImageREUTERS

Hello Patrick. There is political chaos in the UK. What happened?



“Five weeks ago, Truss took office and proposed a radical plan to boost economic growth through massive and unfounded tax cuts, which would particularly benefit wealthy Britons. It’s politically sensitive at a time where everyone has to deal with a high cost of living. This was accompanied by the idea of ​​not increasing the tax for companies, even if it was planned.

“It caused a lot of unease, and Truss admitted she had gone too fast. These tax plans were watered down and her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, fired them. But Kwarteng and Truss were friends and allies, and all two were strong supporters of these radical political proposals. That she fired him is strange, because he was carrying out his politics. As the person ultimately responsible, she should actually step down.

And how does his own Conservative Party react?



“The policy she is going to implement now is not the policy with which she was elected party leader five weeks ago. In fact, that’s the policy suggested by her rival Rishi Sunak: be frugal. It’s completely inconsistent. New finance minister Jeremy Hunt is an ally of Sunak. Truss is actually useless. The conservatives are clearly ahead in the polls and Sunak’s allies will revolt in the coming days. Yesterday she gave a press conference; she looked like a rabbit in the headlights.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to get better. Why not immediately dismiss the Tories Truss?



“The Conservatives just elected Truss in an internal election. If they appoint a new leader now, they will make a fool of themselves. The party is in big trouble, they have a useless leader but can’t manage to get rid of her in all decency. At home, but also in the rest of the world, everyone laughs at this gaffe.

Why doesn’t Truss take credit and quit?



“That’s not how Truss is put together. She looks like a real plush. She’s always wanted this job, and stepping down now and going on the books as prime minister the shortest she’s not going to do it. But conservatives also know that Truss is a dead end. They won’t let her get by for two more years until the next election. Before Christmas, I think Sunak or Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace will take over. Until then, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is the real ruler of the United Kingdom, now that Truss’ position is so weak. He also hopes to become Prime Minister, so keep an eye on him.