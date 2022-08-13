Trump team tells court that classified documents at Mar-a-Lago have already been turned over | Abroad

One of his lawyers signed a statement in early June saying everything had been handed over. This statement was written after a senior Justice Department official visited Mar-a-Lago in Florida, reports The New York Times citing four sources. There, he spoke with two Trump lawyers about handing over confidential documents the ex-president had brought from the White House.

The senior official would also have left on the spot with confidential documents. According to the newspaper, the lawyer’s statement shows that Trump’s team may not always have been open and honest with the justice system. During the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, several documents were found that had been marked “top secret”.

The US newspaper says the statement is also an indication of why Trump may have obstructed justice, as stated in the search warrant. The document also sheds new light on the decision to possibly raid the former president’s residence, after months of talks with Trump’s team.

A Trump spokesperson criticized the FBI’s action, calling it an “unprecedented and unnecessary raid.” He also says it’s part of the “Democratic witch hunt” against Trump. The former president said on Friday that all Mar-a-Lago documents were no longer secret, as they had already been made public.