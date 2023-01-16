Treasure hunters dive into the New York River in search of mammoth bones

According to AP News Agency treasure hunters take to the river with boats, scuba gear and underwater cameras in hopes of finding the valuable bones. The reason: In 1940, a full freight car with historical remains was thrown into the river. At least, according to a guest on a popular podcast.

On December 30, an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast by comedian Joe Rogan, featured John Reeves. He is an Alaskan prospector fascinated by fossils. In his own country he has already found countless historic bones and tusks.

Not usable for museum

In the first half of the 20th century, a large number of mammoth remains were found in Alaska while panning for gold. According to Reeves, the find was taken to the American Museum of Natural History, but some of the remains were of no use to the museum and were dumped in the river.