Morocco FURIOUS over grandson Mandela’s ‘Free Palestine’ speech as African Nations kick off

Yes, it was just a system conversation cured by an interchangeable baby nepo during the kick off of the African Nations Championship. “Let us remember that Madiba [a name given to Nelson Mandela] says that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Palestine, so we unite to fight for the liberation of Palestine. From the river to the sea! Free Palestine Fairy! Liberate free Palestine!“So far so good. But then…”We say that in his [Nelson Mandela] honor, let’s not forget the last colony in Africa, Western Sahara, let’s fight to free Western Sahara from oppression“YES BUT THAT WAS NOT THE INTENT Mr. Mandela.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Sunday it would investigate comments made during the African Nations Championship in Algeria to “liberate” disputed Western Sahara, which sparked moroccan fury. (…) The Moroccan football federation described the statement as “provocative”. On Sunday, CAF said it will “investigate and address political statements and events during the opening ceremony (…) CAF stressed that its position was “to be neutral on matters of a Politics”.“

It’s never good.

same energy