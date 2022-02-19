Three researchers trapped in Austrian cave after water rises unexpectedly | Abroad

Three scientists are trapped in the Lamprechtshöhle cave in Austria. The meltwater in the cave rose at an unexpected speed, blocking the exit.











The Lamprechtshöhle cave system is located in Sankt Martin bei Lofer in the Austrian state of Salzburg in northern Austria, not far from the German border. It is a 60 kilometer long cave system and is considered one of the deepest on the planet.

When scientists were on an expedition to collect rocks today, they were suddenly startled by the unexpectedly rapid increase in meltwater. As a result, the path to the exit is blocked.

However, rescuers are optimistic it will end well. “They are three well-equipped professionals who know what to do in such a situation,” said Monika Feichtner, the rescue team leader. She points out that there are even safety niches where they can shelter and that emergency rations are available in the caves. .

Cold temperatures are expected in the next few days, so the water could quickly disappear. According to a local caver, it is impossible for scientists to reach the exit by swimming.



