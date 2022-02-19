Biden convinced Putin will attack Ukraine

After weeks of growing tension over the conflict in Ukraine, Putin has now given the green light, according to the Americans. Russia has built up a large military force on the border with Ukraine in recent weeks. According to America, it now affects about 150,000 Russian units.

“We have reason to believe that Russian forces plan to invade Ukraine next week,” the US president said. He states that a Russian capture of Kiev is one of the scenarios.

The president added that there would still be room to avert the crisis through diplomacy.

New phase

The conflict has entered a new phase in recent days, Biden said. Russia, as well as pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine, would cause escalations. Under this rubric, Russia would like to justify an attack. For example, a daycare center was shot down yesterday. According to the rebels, the Ukrainian military was behind it, but Biden doesn’t believe the read.