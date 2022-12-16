Thousands of Turks demonstrate in Istanbul after Erdogan’s sentencing

Fri. Dec 16th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Thousands of Turks Demonstrate in Istanbul Against Mayor's Jail Sentence | Abroad Thousands of Turks Demonstrate in Istanbul Against Mayor’s Jail Sentence | Abroad 2 min read

Thousands of Turks Demonstrate in Istanbul Against Mayor’s Jail Sentence | Abroad

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 55
Nearly 800 tourists stuck in Machu Picchu in Peru | Abroad Nearly 800 tourists stuck in Machu Picchu in Peru | Abroad 2 min read

Nearly 800 tourists stuck in Machu Picchu in Peru | Abroad

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 92
European Parliament corruption case 'involves too many Italians not to talk about 'Italian work' European Parliament corruption case ‘involves too many Italians not to talk about ‘Italian work’ 5 min read

European Parliament corruption case ‘involves too many Italians not to talk about ‘Italian work’

Harold Manning 1 day ago 86
Istanbul mayor jailed for 2.5 years for calling officials 'crazy' | Abroad Istanbul mayor jailed for 2.5 years for calling officials ‘crazy’ | Abroad 1 min read

Istanbul mayor jailed for 2.5 years for calling officials ‘crazy’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 65
Rescue operation after the sinking of a migrant boat in the icy water Canal | Abroad Rescue operation after the sinking of a migrant boat in the icy water Canal | Abroad 2 min read

Rescue operation after the sinking of a migrant boat in the icy water Canal | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 91
South African parliament votes against impeachment of President Ramaphosa South African parliament votes against impeachment of President Ramaphosa 2 min read

South African parliament votes against impeachment of President Ramaphosa

Harold Manning 2 days ago 88

You may have missed

Apple renews Maps in the Netherlands: many more details Apple renews Maps in the Netherlands: many more details 2 min read

Apple renews Maps in the Netherlands: many more details

Maggie Benson 1 min ago 1
Thousands of Turks demonstrate in Istanbul after Erdogan's sentencing Thousands of Turks demonstrate in Istanbul after Erdogan’s sentencing 2 min read

Thousands of Turks demonstrate in Istanbul after Erdogan’s sentencing

Harold Manning 5 mins ago 4
Winter storms hit the United States: a mother and her son (8) die in a tornado, dozens injured | Abroad Winter storms hit the United States: a mother and her son (8) die in a tornado, dozens injured | Abroad 2 min read

Winter storms hit the United States: a mother and her son (8) die in a tornado, dozens injured | Abroad

Earl Warner 7 mins ago 4
US interest rates rise very little - FM.nl US interest rates rise very little – FM.nl 2 min read

US interest rates rise very little – FM.nl

Thelma Binder 8 mins ago 4