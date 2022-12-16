A miracle: a missing dog found his German family after seven years (!) | Abroad

A family from the southern German city of Nuremberg have found their missing dog in Vienna after seven years. Owners picked up the now elderly Pekingese dog named Suzi in the Austrian capital, the local animal shelter said.

The family had been looking for Suzi since April 2015. At the time, during a stay in Vienna, they tied her up outside a shop. When they got back from shopping, Suzi was gone. The family suspected the theft, but made calls to local media anyway. In vain.

Indescribable

Until authorities took a small black dog to the animal shelter in November. There, the animal’s name could be read from an implanted chip. The animal shelter took to social media to seek a new owner for “Grandmother dog Suzi”, after which someone showed up who remembered the case of the missing Pekingese.

“I never gave up hope of seeing Suzi again,” said the owner, who will never forget the joy after the happy message from the Vienna animal shelter. “It was indescribably beautiful to see her again after all these years and to hold her in my arms,” ​​she said.