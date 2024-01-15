The Top 5 Fascinating PC Monitors Showcased at CES 2024

CES 2024 unveiled several exciting announcements in the world of computer monitors, bringing a range of innovative options for users. One of the standout themes of the event was the significant increase in OLED monitors, addressing the previous complaint of a lack of options in 2022. Many plans were revealed for OLED monitors in 2024, including appropriately sized screens for desktops, such as non-curved QD-OLED options and smaller screens with varied form factors.

Another significant development at CES was the blurring of the line between gaming monitors and premium monitors used for general or professional purposes. With more people blending their work and home lives, there is an increasing need for monitors that can cater to both work and play interests.

Among the most intriguing monitors showcased at CES 2024, the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor stole the spotlight. This monitor is a 39.7-inch ultrawide with a 5120×2160 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It offers a substantial improvement for users with systems capable of supporting high pixel counts and faster refresh rates. Dell claims that the refresh rate boost is aimed at increasing eye comfort and has received a 5-star certification from TÜV Rheinland’s new Eye Comfort program.

Dell’s UltraSharp lineup also made waves at CES, with the introduction of 120 Hz refresh rates to its monitors. The company showcased two 24-inch and two 27-inch UltraSharp monitors with 120 Hz refresh rates, providing users with a smoother and more immersive experience. Dell also introduced a top-line ultrawide 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring that the upgrade is not limited to smaller screens.

One of the new Dell monitors, the UltraSharp U4025QW, features an updated version of ComfortView Plus, which uses hardware to lower blue light levels. Dell claims that this advanced feature reduces eye fatigue by up to 8% after 50 minutes of use. The monitor is set to release on February 27, with prices starting at $2,400.

Overall, CES 2024 brought forth exciting advancements in computer monitors. The event showcased the advent of OLED options, a blurring of the line between gaming and premium monitors, and improved refresh rates for a better user experience and enhanced eye comfort. These developments promise to cater to the evolving needs of consumers in an increasingly interconnected world.

