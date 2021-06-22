The mother of a mysterious “adolescent” admitted to a psychiatric ward, the ministry attacks the newspaper | Abroad

The South African woman who at the beginning of this month for an international media riot If her mental health had been assessed after claiming to have given birth to a super rare decaf, it turns out that she was admitted to the psychiatric ward of a hospital, her lawyer told several national media. In a press release, the Ministry of Health questions the existence of the ten babies. “It is impossible for ten or eight babies to be born and no proof of their whereabouts or their existence can be established.”











Surprising news about the alleged birth of the so-called “Tembisa 10” has dominated the news in South Africa for weeks. The media company that published the story, and now faces a torrent of criticism, speaks of a “huge cover-up” from the Gauteng province health authorities and now demands that they give full disclosure.

The Ministry of Health reacts “with dismay and great disappointment” to the heavy allegations of Independent media, one of the country’s leading media publishers. In particular, allegations against a hospital in the administrative capital of Pretoria anger health officials. “The results of our investigation reaffirm that no adolescents were born at Steve Biko Teaching Hospital,” the ministry said in a press release, saying authorities are taking the allegations against the government and health workers. very seriously “.

“Journalistic error”

The government calls the heavy accusations of Independent Media a “journalistic error”. “It cannot be that ten or eight babies are born and that no proof of their location or their existence can be established,” argues the defense. Meanwhile, the teenager’s alleged mother Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s partner also said he no longer believes the children actually exist. The two have been arguing for weeks over the past few weeks, as Sithole refuses to reveal the whereabouts of his newborn babies.

Amid the media dispute, Sithole was picked up from her home last week by police, alleging evidence of her disappearance. This turned out not to be the case, but according to local media the woman was taken to hospital for a psychiatric examination. The exact reason was not disclosed. Her lawyer claims woman is being held against her will, South African platform reports News24. The lawyer asks the Supreme Court to release Sithole as soon as possible.

fake news

He was discredited Independent media in the meantime, always remains behind the news about the birth of decaf. “After the puzzling turn of events, we launched a private investigation. It emerged that on Monday, June 7, 2021, Sithole was admitted to Steve Biko Hospital in the late morning and taken to the maternity ward. At around 6 p.m., four doctors and two nurses came to see her. She then gave birth to five babies vaginally. The other five were born by Caesarean section. This concerns seven boys and three girls, “the statement said.

The announcement of the birth triggered, according to the outlet, “an orchestrated campaign to kill the mother, the editor-in-chief of” Pretoria News, Independent Media and discredit its president by claiming it was fake news. This is not the case and we stand by our story. “



