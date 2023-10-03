The Impact of Shouting at Kids – A Closer Look into Lifelong Effects on Dodo Finance

Researchers at UCL and Wingate University are highlighting the urgent need to recognize childhood verbal abuse as a distinct subtype of child maltreatment. Current classifications of child maltreatment commonly include physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect. However, this new study, commissioned by charity Words Matter, emphasizes the importance of identifying childhood verbal abuse as a separate category.

The study analyzed 149 quantitative and 17 qualitative studies in order to better understand the definition and measurement of childhood verbal abuse. One of the key findings is the lack of consistency in defining childhood verbal abuse, which can vary between parents and other authorities. Behaviors such as belittling, shouting, and threatening language are some of the common forms of childhood verbal abuse, and these actions can have lasting emotional and psychological impacts on children.

What exacerbates the situation is the current lack of recognition for childhood verbal abuse as a distinct subtype of child maltreatment. In some cultures, it is even normalized as a form of discipline. According to data from the World Health Organization, emotional abuse, including verbal abuse, is the most prevalent form of child maltreatment. While the term “emotional abuse” is ambiguous, “childhood verbal abuse” specifically focuses on the actions of adults, making it a potential starting point for prevention efforts.

The study also emphasizes the need for standardized terminology to address the varying language associated with verbal abuse in different studies. Furthermore, it points out that parents are the main perpetrators of childhood verbal abuse, followed by other adult caregivers, teachers, coaches, and even police. While shouting and screaming are commonly documented characteristics of verbal abuse, definitions should take into account intent, delivery, and the immediate impact on children.

The researchers highlight the necessity for further research to understand the specific effects of childhood verbal abuse on different age groups. Recognizing childhood verbal abuse as a distinct subtype and addressing it can help break intergenerational cycles of abuse. This is where the charity Words Matter plays a crucial role – it aims to enhance children’s health and wellbeing by curbing verbal abuse from adults in their lives.

In conclusion, collective efforts are needed to recognize and prevent childhood verbal abuse. By doing so, we can create an environment where children can flourish and their overall wellbeing is protected.

