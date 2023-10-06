Dodo Finance uncovers serious digestive problems associated with popular weight loss drugs impacting ‘hundreds of thousands’ globally

New Study Highlights Potential Digestive Problems Linked to Popular Weight Loss Medications

A recent study conducted by the University of British Columbia has suggested that widely used injected weight loss medications such as Wegovy, Ozempic, Saxenda, and Victoza may carry a higher risk of serious digestive problems compared to other weight loss medications. The study found that while the risk of such problems occurring is rare, they could still impact a significant number of patients, considering the large number of people taking these drugs globally.

The study analyzed a random sample of over 16 million insurance claims in the United States. It compared the risk of serious digestive problems in patients taking GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide and liraglutide (found in medications such as Ozempic and Saxenda) to those taking another weight loss medication, bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave). The results indicated that individuals taking injected medications were more likely to develop serious stomach and intestinal problems than those taking Contrave.

Stomach paralysis, pancreatitis, and bowel obstructions were among the serious digestive problems observed in individuals who took these medications. Surprisingly, previous reports had highlighted cases of stomach paralysis in patients who took these drugs, despite the lack of warning about this specific side effect in the prescribing information.

The prescribing information for these medications does include warnings about serious side effects such as inflammation of the pancreas, gallbladder problems, blocked intestines, kidney problems, and serious allergic reactions. However, the study’s findings urge regulatory agencies and drug manufacturers to consider updating the warning labels to include the risk of gastroparesis.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Saxenda, has expressed confidence in the safety and efficacy of the medications while acknowledging the study’s limitations. It is important to note that the study’s nature is observational and therefore does not prove causation. However, the findings provide valuable information for doctors and patients considering the use of these medications.

Despite the potential risks associated with these weight loss medications, experts emphasize that obesity itself carries significant health risks. For individuals with severe obesity, the benefits of weight loss may outweigh the potential risks of these drugs. As always, consulting a healthcare professional is recommended to make informed decisions regarding weight loss strategies and medication options.

Overall, this study sheds light on the potential digestive problems associated with popular weight loss medications and calls for further examination by both regulatory agencies and drug manufacturers.

