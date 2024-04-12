Understanding Reasons Why Women Avoid Getting Mammograms

A recent study conducted by the CDC has found that about 25% of women aged 50 to 74 are not keeping up with routine mammograms, a concerning trend that could lead to more undiagnosed cases of breast cancer. The study identified several factors that contribute to women skipping these crucial screenings, including social isolation, food insecurity, job loss, lack of reliable transportation, and overall dissatisfaction with life.

In a worrying correlation, the study also found that the more health-related social needs a woman has, the less likely she is to prioritize getting a mammogram. The cost of healthcare was identified as the biggest barrier to mammogram screenings, further exacerbating the issue.

Breast cancer is currently the most common cancer among women in the U.S., with incidence rates on the rise. Alarmingly, a disproportionate number of breast cancer deaths occur among Black women, highlighting the importance of ensuring access to early detection through regular screenings.

Research has shown that mammograms can significantly reduce cancer deaths, with a 41% decrease in fatal breast cancers within 10 years among women who participate in screenings. Based on this evidence, new draft guidelines recommend that women start regular mammograms at age 40, rather than waiting until age 50 as previously recommended. The guidelines also suggest continuing screenings every other year through age 74.

Public comments on the draft recommendations are being accepted until June 5, giving individuals the opportunity to provide feedback on these potentially life-saving guidelines. It is essential that efforts are made to address the barriers preventing women from receiving timely mammograms to improve early detection and ultimately save lives.